Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $859,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $362.58 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.94.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

