Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,096 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

COP stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day moving average of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.