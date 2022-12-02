Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,458,000 after buying an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,243,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,692,000 after buying an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.40 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

