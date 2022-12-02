Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,349 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $409.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.25 and its 200-day moving average is $393.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

