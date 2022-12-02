Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,208 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

