Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 57,317 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VEA opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

