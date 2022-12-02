Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,764,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,163,000 after buying an additional 841,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802,885 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,773,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,162,000 after purchasing an additional 274,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366,939 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41.

