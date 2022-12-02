Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.28 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 20,610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 21,641.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,872 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Cuts Dividend

Shares of V stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.76 and its 200 day moving average is $201.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.