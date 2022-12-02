Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $679,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average of $115.44. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

