Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 56,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 142,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

