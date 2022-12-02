Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.00 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.96-2.04 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.2 %

HPE stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,157. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

