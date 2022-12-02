Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Jeremy Cox Sells 10,065 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $16.82 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

