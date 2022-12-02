Hillary Ashton Sells 6,118 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Teradata Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TDC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. 558,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,817. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Teradata by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradata to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

