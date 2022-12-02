Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,290,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,753 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hologic were worth $89,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hologic by 114.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hologic by 110.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hologic by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,039,000 after purchasing an additional 781,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,258,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.