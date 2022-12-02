HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.41

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.41 and traded as high as $25.73. HomeTrust Bancshares shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 61,820 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $398.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at HomeTrust Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.35%.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $148,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,682.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $57,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,945.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $148,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,581 shares in the company, valued at $807,682.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

