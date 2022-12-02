Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,700 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Horizon Bancorp worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,615,000 after buying an additional 635,697 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 531,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 156,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,883,000 after buying an additional 89,896 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,545,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

HBNC opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.77%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, CEO Craig M. Dwight purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,961.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBNC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

