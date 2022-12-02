Horizons Wealth Management Buys Shares of 17,818 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 26,453 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 938,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,569,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

