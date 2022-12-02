Horizons Wealth Management Invests $590,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.29. The company had a trading volume of 159,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,501. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.32.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

