Horizons Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $40.70. 507,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,379,973. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

