Horizons Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.49. 13,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,428. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

