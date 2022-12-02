Horizons Wealth Management Takes $397,000 Position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,871,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $1,810,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 152,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 225,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.29. 676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,635. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $65.71. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $59.18 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.