Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Position Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881,560 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $594,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after buying an additional 186,289 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 557.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,590 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $39.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

