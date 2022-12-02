Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,407 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $227.43 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.