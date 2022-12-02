IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,860 ($22.25) to GBX 1,740 ($20.82) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of IMI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of IMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

IMI Stock Performance

Shares of IMIAY stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. IMI has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $49.46.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

