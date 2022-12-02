Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Stock Price Down 17.9%

Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO – Get Rating) was down 17.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 6,003,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 955% from the average daily volume of 568,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.03).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.35. The firm has a market cap of £9.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

About Immotion Group

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

