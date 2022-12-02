Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Bought by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INDB. Compass Point lowered their target price on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $90.86 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $91.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

