IndiGG (INDI) Trading 24.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $58,783.66 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IndiGG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.76 or 0.06322275 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00508657 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.89 or 0.30937954 BTC.

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IndiGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IndiGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.