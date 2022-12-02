IndiGG Price Tops $0.0691 on Major Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $57,598.41 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

