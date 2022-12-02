Indus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 22,454 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for about 0.9% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $261,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 251.0% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53,317 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.7% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.2 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

NYSE FMX traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $79.21. 6,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

