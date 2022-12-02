Indus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 22,988 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,000. Baidu makes up 2.0% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 342.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $3.97 on Friday, reaching $112.64. 49,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,726. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average of $124.97. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.