Indus Capital Partners LLC Has $17.51 Million Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Indus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960,263 shares during the period. GrafTech International comprises about 10.2% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $17,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 847,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 80,774 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 481,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,310,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after buying an additional 963,498 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 109,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,033. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.21. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

