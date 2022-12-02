Indus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Indus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88,277 shares during the period. CEMEX accounts for approximately 1.4% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at $851,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 17.1% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 13.0% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 848,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CX. Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

CEMEX Stock Down 0.7 %

CEMEX Company Profile

CX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 39,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

