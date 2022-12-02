Industrial Alliance Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$64.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRP. TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TC Energy to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.47.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TRP traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$58.06. 1,694,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.85. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$54.60 and a 1-year high of C$74.44. The firm has a market cap of C$58.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

About TC Energy

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$213,723.74. In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,723.74. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 837 shares in the company, valued at C$48,579.48.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

