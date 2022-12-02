Inscape (TSE:INQ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shares of Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as low as C$0.05. Inscape shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 21,005 shares trading hands.

Inscape Trading Down 33.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$431,430.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.37.

Inscape (TSE:INQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inscape

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Furniture and Walls. The company offers workstations; storage, including laterals, verticals, and pedestals; lockers and cubbies, specialty storage, laminate casegoods, and nuform shapes; benching; systems; tables, such as coffee, meeting and standing, and height adjustable tables; and task chairs, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

