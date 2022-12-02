Insider Buying: Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) insider John Scott purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £34,500 ($41,272.88).

John Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, John Scott purchased 11,982 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £14,977.50 ($17,917.81).

On Friday, October 14th, John Scott purchased 20,325 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.75 ($29,907.58).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BSIF stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 139 ($1.66). 533,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,955. The company has a market capitalization of £849.92 million and a P/E ratio of 398.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.67. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 114.03 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 147 ($1.76).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Increases Dividend

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

