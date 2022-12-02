Insider Buying: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Acquires 19,702 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jacobson bought 19,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 617,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05.

Datadog Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of DDOG traded down $3.26 on Friday, hitting $74.71. 5,127,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,845,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $186.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,496.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Datadog by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.