Insider Buying: Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) CFO Walter Rusnak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $18,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $85.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pathfinder Bancorp
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.