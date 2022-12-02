Insider Buying: Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) CFO Walter Rusnak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $18,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $85.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pathfinder Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

