Insider Buying: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) Director Jeff L. Vacirca purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 270,244 shares in the company, valued at $121,609.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SPPI remained flat at $0.47 on Friday. 971,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,078. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

SPPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $123,000. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 127,252 shares in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

