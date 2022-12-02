Insider Buying: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) Director Jeff L. Vacirca purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 270,244 shares in the company, valued at $121,609.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
SPPI remained flat at $0.47 on Friday. 971,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,078. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $123,000. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 127,252 shares in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
Featured Stories
