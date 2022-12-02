Insider Buying: VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) CEO Buys $11,050.00 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $11,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VolitionRx Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $129.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.73. VolitionRx Limited has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNRX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in VolitionRx by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in VolitionRx by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in VolitionRx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About VolitionRx

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNRX. Aegis cut their price objective on VolitionRx from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

(Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.