Insider Buying: VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) CEO Buys $11,050.00 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $11,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $129.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.73. VolitionRx Limited has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.57.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNRX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in VolitionRx by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in VolitionRx by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in VolitionRx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
