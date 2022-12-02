Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,115,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,327 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $112,874.11.

On Monday, November 14th, Beat Kahli acquired 19,355 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $204,582.35.

On Friday, November 11th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $253,250.00.

Shares of VOXX opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $255.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,676,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after buying an additional 349,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 196,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

