Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,115,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,327 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $112,874.11.
- On Monday, November 14th, Beat Kahli acquired 19,355 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $204,582.35.
- On Friday, November 11th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $253,250.00.
VOXX International Stock Performance
Shares of VOXX opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $255.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
About VOXX International
VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VOXX International (VOXX)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.