Insider Selling: AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) VP Sells 39,192 Shares of Stock

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 39,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $154,024.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 815,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 15,394 shares of AgileThought stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $56,803.86.

On Monday, September 12th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 14,406 shares of AgileThought stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $56,759.64.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 497 shares of AgileThought stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $2,037.70.

Shares of AgileThought stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AgileThought, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AgileThought, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AGIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AgileThought by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in AgileThought by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 313,334 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AgileThought by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of AgileThought by 52.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 80,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

