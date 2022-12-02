Insider Selling: Air Canada (TSE:AC) Director Sells C$620,863.32 in Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$620,863.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,317 shares in the company, valued at C$2,463,734.55.

Air Canada Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$15.57 and a 1-year high of C$25.98.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Air Canada

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.15.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

