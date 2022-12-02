Insider Selling: Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Insider Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alteryx Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 548,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.56. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $76.35.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $215.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.11 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $7,340,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $12,603,000. Emerson Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $5,879,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $3,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

