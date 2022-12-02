Insider Selling: Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) CFO Brandon Filson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AOMR opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AOMR shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,056 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 177,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

