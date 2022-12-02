Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) COO Sells $60,131.94 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Blackbaud Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.18, a P/E/G ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $83.97.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.
