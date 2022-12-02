Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Major Shareholder Sells 92,938 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 92,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $2,077,164.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,442,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,243,763.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 18,190 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $327,783.80.

On Thursday, November 10th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 41,500 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $741,605.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $441,750.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

BBW traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 601,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,713. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 57.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $1,321,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 509,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.