Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Major Shareholder Sells 92,938 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 92,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $2,077,164.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,442,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,243,763.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 18,190 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $327,783.80.
- On Thursday, November 10th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 41,500 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $741,605.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $441,750.00.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance
BBW traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 601,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,713. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 57.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $1,321,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 509,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.
About Build-A-Bear Workshop
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.
