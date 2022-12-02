Insider Selling: Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRGet Rating) CEO Tyler Page sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,120,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,903.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIFR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.95. 374,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,526. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 20.6% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 10.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

