Insider Selling: Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) CEO Tyler Page sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,120,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,903.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:CIFR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.95. 374,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,526. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.70.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
