Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Sells $156,158.88 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $156,158.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,333,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.80 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 25.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 71.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

