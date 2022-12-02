Insider Selling: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,974,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Rees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.99. 1,681,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,152. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $169.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 33,744 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

