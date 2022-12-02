Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) CAO Sells 24,218 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Formula One Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Investment Management acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth $351,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 41.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

