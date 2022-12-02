Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) CAO Sells 24,218 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Formula One Group Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FWONA traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
